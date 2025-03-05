AEW Revolution lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet to become No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship

-MJF vs. Hangman Page

(Pre-Show): Big Boom AJ, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

Powell's POV: AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99. AEW announced Amazon Prime Video as a new option for pay-per-view buys. The pre-show will be hosted by Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, actor Paul Walter Hauser, and RJ City.