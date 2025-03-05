AEW Dynamite preview: The Revolution go-home show (Collision results needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Swerve Strickland and Ricochet contract signing for AEW Revolution

-Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Powell’s POV: The AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be held on Sunday. Dynamite will be live from Sacramento, California at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight and we are looking results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).