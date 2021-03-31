AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The March 24 NXT television show scored an A grade from 63 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote.

-The March 24 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Dynamite the edge again this time around, but it was much closer than the week before. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.