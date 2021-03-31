NXT TV preview: Updated lineup for the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-A 12-man battle royal to qualify for a gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT North American Championship (Entrants: Kushida, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, LA Knight, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, Isaiah Scott, Pete Dunne).

-Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Zoey Stark.

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in action.

-Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro come face to face with Tian Sha.

Powell’s POV: The final six men in the battle royal will qualify for a gauntlet eliminator that will be held at NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one. The order of entry in the gauntlet match will be determined via the order of elimination from the battle royal. The gauntlet winner will challenge Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship at Takeover night two. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.