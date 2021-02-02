AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches and The Waiting Room set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Waiting Room with Britt Baker and guest Ricky Starks.

-Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn.

-KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure.

-Leyla Hirsch vs Katalina Perez.

-Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. John Skyler and Ray Jaz.

-Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet.

-Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight.

-Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick.

-Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna.

-M’Badu, Terrence Hughes, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.