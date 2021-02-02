AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches and The Waiting Room set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-The Waiting Room with Britt Baker and guest Ricky Starks.
-Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn.
-KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix.
-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure.
-Leyla Hirsch vs Katalina Perez.
-Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. John Skyler and Ray Jaz.
-Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet.
-Fuego Del Sol and Vary Morales vs. Santana and Ortiz.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Ryzin and Danny Limelight.
-Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick.
-Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Aaron Solow, and Mike Verna.
-M’Badu, Terrence Hughes, and Terrell Hughes vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Nick Comoroto.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
