AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-AEW World Champion MJF makes his first appearance on Rampage
-Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Yoh vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and Swerve Strickland
-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action
-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart tournament first-round match
-Jack Perry vs. Douki
-Adam Cole speaks
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment