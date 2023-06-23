What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight's TNT show

June 23, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF makes his first appearance on Rampage

-Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Yoh vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and Swerve Strickland

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart tournament first-round match

-Jack Perry vs. Douki

-Adam Cole speaks

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

