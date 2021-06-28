WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Jon Heidenreich, Kimber Lee, JJ Dillon, Matt Jindra, Matt Striker, Ace Darling, Dick the Bruiser, Jackie Fargo

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in a second chance Money in the Bank qualifier. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Heidenreich is 52 today.

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) turned 32 on Sunday. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) turned 79 on Saturday.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Mark Jindrak turned 44 on Saturday.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013 at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992 at age 71.