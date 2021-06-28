NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat tag match for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles at the Great American Bash.

-Xia Li and Boa vs. Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas in a mixed tag match.

-NXT Tag Champions “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter go face-to-face with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Powell’s POV: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly is also set for the Great American Bash themed edition of NXT on July 6. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.