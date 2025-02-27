Drew McIntyre on his relationship with The Rock

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Inside the Ropes interview with guest Drew McIntyre

McIntyre on his relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Yeah, and that’s never lost on me. He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs, Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool. The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then, with TMZ positive comments in 2017 when I really wasn’t doing anything to suggest that I was the next guy. He could see it all the way through to these days where he’s still there for advice.”