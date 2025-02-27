Wrestling Open “Episode 165” results (2/27): Vetter’s review of Ryan Clancy vs. Ray Jaz for the Wrestling Open Championship, Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel in a WWE ID showcase, Iciban vs. Rex Lawless

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Heat – Episode 165”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

February 27, 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Rickey Shane Page, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary. This is the fifth episode recorded here in this building, just a few blocks away from the White Eagle, which has been the home of Wrestling Open for three years. The room is a bit darker, the ceiling seems a bit lower, and it holds slightly fewer fans. Attendance is maybe 150-200; it seems a bit bigger than last week.

1. Aaron Rourke vs. Giorgio Lawrence in a spotlight match. Giorgio was on the main show last week and I thought he looked pretty decent in my first time seeing him. A nice pop for WWE ID prospect Rourke. RSP and Robinson were on commentary. Rourke hit a head-scissors takedown and a dropkick, and a running knee strike in the corner. Giorgio hit some European Uppercuts. Giorgio tied him in a hammerlock on the mat. In a scary moment, the top rope snapped as Rourke was going for a split-legged moonsault, and he landed UGLY on his head. Luckily, he seemed okay. He immediately got an O’Connor Roll for the pin.

Aaron Rourke defeated Giorgio Lawrence at 5:15.

* The main show should have started by 7 p.m. CST but it didn’t get going until 7:07. I presume the broken top rope took time to repair.

2. Wrestling Open Tag Team Champions “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Erik Chacha and “Handyman” Jake Gray in a non-title match. More WWE ID prospects here with Swipe Right. Chacha wore the same workman’s outfit as Gray tonight. The youngsters worked over Smokes early on, and the champs bailed to the floor. Baylor hit a bodyslam on Gray at 3:30 and SR began working Jake over and kept him in their corner. The diminutive Chacha tagged in and hit a Yes Kick on Smokes at 6:00, and some on Baylor, too. Erik hit a DDT on Smokes for a nearfall. Jake hit a standing powerbomb on Ricky, and Chacha hit a crossbody block for a nearfall, but Baylor made the save. SR hit the Super Swipe (team uranage) and scored the clean pin. This match was well-laid-out; and as I often note, sometimes the heels have to win clean just because they are better.

Wrestling Open Tag Team Champions “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeated Erik Chacha and Jake Gray at 8:05.

* Baylor got on the mic and they beat up Chacha some more, saying “this is what happens when you step up to the champs.” Aaron Rourke ran in and made the save. Crockett noted that Rourke is a bit beat up (from landing on his head!) They tightened the ropes again.

3. Rex Lawless (w/RJ Rude) vs. Ichiban. Rude sang “The Boys Are Back In Town” on their way to the ring. He said they are going to earn the “$50,000 Max Caster challenge” by emotionally destroying Ichiban. Lawless is significantly taller and visibly stronger. Ichiban immediately hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Lawless hit a big boot and celebrated. He hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 1:30. Rude got back on the mic and sang some more, while Rex kept stomping on Ichiban in the ring. Rex locked in a belly-to-belly bearhug, but Ichiban fought his way free. Rex nailed a spear for a nearfall at 5:00.

Ichiban hit a stunner, a handspring-back-elbow and a missile dropkick. Rude hopped on the ring apron to distract Ichiban. Rex accidentally hit a flying boot on Rude. Ichiban immediately nailed his leaping Flatliner on Rex for the pin. Good match.

Ichiban defeated Rex Lawless at 6:53.

4. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Danny Miles. Marbury went to springboard off the second rope at 1:30, and now that rope snapped! Crockett said they “might be snakebit tonight.” They kept going and just ignored it, with Miles hitting a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Miles grabbed the rope and choked Marbury with it! RSP tried to claim it’s part of the ring so it’s legal. Marbury dunked Miles’ head to the mat at 4:00. (I’m generally not a fan of gimmick wrestlers, but Jermaine just makes this work.) Jermaine got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Marbury went to the top rope, but Miles yanked him to the mat. Miles hit a Lumbar Check-type move to the ribs for the pin, but Marbury clearly had a foot on the ropes, and ref Robinson missed it. Crockett said Miles cheated, but clearly he didn’t; this was the ref blowing the call.

Danny Miles defeated Jermaine Marbury at 5:25.

* Miles got on the mic and vowed “there won’t be a next time” for Marbury. Crockett warned us we’re headed back to a break to fix the ropes; I clocked it at about 7 1/2 minutes and we’re back!

5. Bryce Donovan vs. Brando Lee in a five-minute challenge. Lee has competed here the last few weeks, and I’ve loosely compared him to Lee Johnson. Donovan is already our fourth WWE ID prospect of the night! He towers over Brando. Lee charged at him and hit a flying forearm, but Bryce hip-tossed Lee across the ring, then hit a bodyslam and made a cocky one-footed cover. Bryce hit a fallaway slam at 1:00. (We had a time check, reminding us we have just four minutes left.) Bryce applied an abdominal stretch; it appears Lee has some deep scratches on his chest. Is that paint and I missed seeing it?

Donovan hit a powerbomb for a nearfall and stomped on him and we got a 3:00 warning. Lee hit a Stundog Millionaire. Bryce tossed Brando to the floor and ordered the ref to count him out, but Lee got back in. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, then a hard clothesline for another nearfall, and the time limit is close to expiring! “This is amazing!” Crockett said. Bryce locked in a Million Dollar Dream sleeper, but Lee held on and didn’t submit! The bell came a bit late (and the other time checks were spot-on.) Thus, Lee wins because he lasted the full five minutes.

Brando Lee defeated Bryce Donovan at 5:10 in a five-minute challenge. (Yes, 5:10.)

* Lee got on the mic and boasted that “I’m still standing.” Bryce wanted to return to the ring but officials blocked him.

6. Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel in a WWE ID challenge. Good to see Zayda in action, as she had collapsed Saturday after her match in CZW and needed to be carried to the back. Crockett noted “this is the match everyone wanted to see” when both women were signed as ID prospects. Zayda came out first, dressed in her sparkly blue top and bottom. “I hope she got enough to eat today,” RSP said in a jab at Steel. This is Kylie’s first time in this venue in six years! She got a nice “welcome back!” chant. Zayda immediately tied up the left arm and they traded standing switches. Zayda hit a German Suplex and got a nearfall at 2:00. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest out of the ropes for a nearfall, and she kept Rae grounded.

Kylie hit a side slam at 4:00. Zayda raked the eyes, yanked Kylie to the mat by her hair, and got a nearfall. Kylie fired up and hit some clotheslines. Kylie hit a buzzsaw kick for a believable nearfall. Zayda hit a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall. Kylie got a backslide for a nearfall. Zayda hit a faceplant for a believable nearfall at 6:30. Kylie locked in a crossface, and Zayda tapped out! Really good while it lasted. (I noted earlier in the week that several WWE ID matches have only gone 6 to 8 minutes, and I presume that is an edict by WWE to keep the matches short.) Kylie offered a post-match handshake, but Zayda slapped her in the face and left.

Kylie Rae defeated Zayda Steel at 6:58.

* Next week, Matt Taven is making his return to Wrestling Open and taking on Jermaine Marbury! We headed to a video package to set up our main event.

7. Ryan Clancy vs. Ray Jaz for the Wrestling Open Title. We have a one-hour time limit! Standing switches and they traded intense reversals on the mat. Clancy hit a big monkey flip at 2:30. Jaz slammed Clancy on the ring apron at 4:30 and took control in the ring. He dropped Clancy gut-first on the top rope at 6:30. They traded rollups. Jaz hit a spear! “He speared the hell out of him!” Crockett said. “This crowd collectively jumped backward!” Jaz hit a snap suplex at 8:30 and kipped up. Clancy hit a delayed vertical suplex and they were both down.

Clancy hit a German Suplex and the 10:00 call was spot-on. Jaz hit a German Suplex. They got tied in a Figure Four but rolled to the ropes. They fought on the ring apron, and Clancy hit a DDT onto the apron at 13:00. He missed a frogsplash and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ray locked in the “Jazmission” (STF) but Clancy reached the ropes. Clancy hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Jaz hit a dropkick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 16:00. They got up and traded punches. Clancy nailed his picture-perfect dropkick and scored the pin. A really good, main-event style match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Ray Jaz to retain the Wrestling Open Title at 17:03.

* Brad Baylor walked to the ring, just seconds after the match ended. He was still dressed to wrestle and he has his tag title belt around his waist. He congratulated Clancy on the win. However, he wants Clancy’s title, too. He challenged him to a match on March 31 in Rhode Island! (Wrestling Open is expanding to two shows a week, with a weekly show on Mondays!) Clancy accepted the challenge. We ended with Clancy holding his title belt above his head and glaring at Baylor, with no punches thrown.

Final Thoughts: A really good show, and I’ll reiterate we had six WWE ID prospects in action. Again, it just shows how this is the place to be and the place to be seen. A strong main event takes best match. Rae-Steel was so good and everyone wanted to see that go 15-20 minutes. Lawless-Ichiban takes third. I watched this live; it should be up on IWTV by Friday morning.