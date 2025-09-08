Wrestling Open RI “Episode 23” results (9/8): Vetter’s review of Bobby Orlando vs. Brad Baylor for the Wrestling Open Title, Anthony Greene vs. BRG, Bear Bronson vs. Nick Battee

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 23”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 8, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open is continuing its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. Promoter Drew Cordeiro announced last week that they have extended their contract to run in this building another three months, through the end of the year, which is a positive sign of their growth here. This is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, Nick Battee, and DJ Powers provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-120.

1. JGeorge vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Ref Scott Robinson and DJ Powers provided commentary on this one. Powers called JGeorge “a spotlight god” for being on these matches every week. JGeorge kept the rookie grounded, hitting a bodyslam at 3:00. Gray hit some clotheslines. JGeorge hit a DDT. Gray got an inside cradle for the flash pin.

Jake Gray defeated JGeorge at 4:06.

* The main show opened with footage of former indy star Jaka, who died on Sunday after suffering a recent heart attack. When we went to the venue, all the wrestlers on the show were on the stage, and we had the 10-bell salute to honor him. A well done video, and the right way to handle this moment. Crockett took over on commentary, still joined by ref Robinson.

2. Nick Battee vs. Bear Bronson. Bear held his “Opportunity Knocks” contract as he stormed to the ring. Nick tried a chop that Bronson no-sold. Bear is still irate after Ryan Clancy “invoked Gabby Forza’s name” in an argument, and he’s taking out his anger as he chopped Battee. Bear hit a Gorilla Press for a nearfall at 1:30. Battee hit an elbow drop for a nearfall, and he cranked on Bronson’s neck.

Battee shouted, “Maybe Ryan was right!” That REALLY made Bronson livid, and Bear hit some chops and a back-body drop, then a running splash in the corner. Bronson put Battee on his shoulders and spun him to the mat. Bronson hit the Choke Bomb for the pin. Sure, it was a squash, but this is a storyline I’m invested in, and so is this crowd.

Bear Bronson defeated Nick Battee at 4:53.

* Bronson got on the mic and admitted he lost his cool at Ryan last week. He reiterated that he will never forgive Clancy for what he said two weeks ago about Gabby.

* Footage aired of Nat Castle attacking Shannon LeVangie last week before their match, and Nat eventually getting the win. Shannon demanded an immediate rematch for tonight!

2. Nat Castle vs. Shannon LeVangie. Nat immediately targeted Shannon’s damaged left shoulder. Shannon hit a dropkick while cradling her sore arm. Castle hit a Lungblower-style move on the damaged left arm at 2:00. Castle hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Ref Robinson talked about how most wrestlers won’t ask him to stop a match, and he wondered if the ref would need to stop this one. Shannon hit a punch with her good (right) arm, then a clothesline. She hit a bulldog at 4:00. Shannon missed a top-rope crossbody block, and Nat immediately hit a Flatliner into a Fujiwara Armbar. However, Shannon rolled Nat over for the flash pin! I enjoyed that.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Nat Castle at 4:50.

* Nat Castle attacked Shannon after the bell and beat her up until Liviyah ran in for the save. Liviyah got on the mic and said she knows how important it is to have someone watching your back. A decent promo from her; for all the matches I’ve seen from her in the past year, I really haven’t heard her speak much. Shannon and Liviyah agreed “they have each other’s back.”

* Nick Battee joined Crockett on commentary here, and he complained that his chest was on fire from the beating he received earlier.

3. Dustin Waller vs. Aaron Ortiz. No teammates with either man. Ortiz had his Wrestling Open Tag Title belt around his shoulders. Waller stalled in the ropes early on. Ortiz hit a dropkick at 2:00. Waller hit a springboard clothesline, and he choked Ortiz, and was booed. Ortiz tried a slingshot move, but Waller turned it into a backbreaker over his knee at 5:00. Ortiz hit a back-body drop. He hit a tornado DDT at 7:00. Waller shook the ropes, causing Ortiz to fall in the corner and be crotched. Waller hit a top-rope superplex for the pin. Good action. Crockett called it a “statement win” over a tag champ.

Dustin Waller defeated Aaron Ortiz at 8:20.

4. Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). VSK is 24 hours removed from a really good match against Mike Santana in Create A Pro. (How much money is Marbury spending on his basketball jersey gear?) Marbury hit his Eurostep Neckbreaker and a splash to the mat for a nearfall. VSK hit a backbreaker over his knee at 1:30 and began stomping on Jermaine. VSK cranked on Jermaine’s head and kept him grounded. Jermaine fired up and hit a splash in the corner. He dunked Scalice’s head to the mat at 4:00.

VSK pulled the ref between them, then he yanked Marbury off the top rope to the mat. Scalice hit a neckbreaker over his knee and got a nearfall. On the floor, Benny confronted VSK, so Scalice pushed the mascot to the mat and was booed. VSK brought a chair into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Benny punched VSK! Marbury hit a Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall at 6:00; I thought that was it. VSK hit a piledriver move along his back for the clean pin. Good action.

Vinny “VSK” Scalice defeated Jermaine Marbury at 6:21.

* VSK got on the mic and said he has a message from Bryce Donovan — “Bryce is done with Wrestling Open. And you know what? So am I.” He turned and left.

* Footage aired of the Ryan Clancy-Bear Bronson confrontation, where Clancy brought up Gabby Forza’s name. More footage aired of Ryan apologizing last week, but Bear refused to accept the apology. This has been an incredibly good storyline because I have bought it as real and authentic.

* DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence came to the ring. DJ announced he just didn’t feel like wrestling tonight, so Georgio will take his place.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Georgio Lawrence (w/DJ Powers). Clancy hit a somersault senton; he competed in Iowa on Saturday in Wrestling Revolver. He hit a flying crossbody block, and he kept Lawrence grounded. Clancy hit a plancha on Powers. Heel commentator Battee was livid, saying that was uncalled for. In the ring, Lawrence began targeting the left leg, and he twisted it. Clancy hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:00, and he immediately locked in a Figure Four. Clancy hit a stiff kick to the spine and some running back elbows, then a clothesline that dropped Lawrence. Georgio hit a jumping knee to the chin. Clancy hit his Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin.

Ryan Clancy defeated Georgio Lawrence at 6:47.

* Powers jumped in the ring and repeatedly punched Clancy. Bear Bronson came out of the back and got cheers. Crockett wondered what Bronson would do. Bear turned around and left.

* A commercial aired for the Jumbo Grand Prix, which kicks off this Thursday. The tournament will play out on the Thursday shows only. We learned last week it will feature 12 competitors, but I don’t know if any names have been revealed.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams came to the ring and were loudly booed. BRG got on the mic and noted they are “back by popular demand.”

6. Anthony Greene vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams). Crockett noted that these two have wrestled multiple times over the years, and I’ll add that both have competed in MLW. Greene tied him up on the mat. BRG took control, and the crowd chanted “The worst! The worst!” at him. Greene hit a chop at 3:00 that dropped Brett. BRG hit a dropkick, then a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. An elbow drop got a nearfall at 4:30. Greene finally hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Greene hit a running neckbreaker. He hit a superkick at 6:00, then a sunset flip for the pin.

Anthony Greene defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 6:22.

* BRG got on the mic and said Greene’s win “was a fluke.” BRG challenged Greene to face Oxx next week! AG accepted.

* A new video package aired showing all the Wrestling Open champions ever. This feels like a throwback video, and I like it. We then saw footage of Brad Baylor earning the No. 1 contender’s spot last week in a four-way.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Brad Baylor for the Wrestling Open Title. This is Bobby’s first title defense, after having won the belt at Americanrana just 10 days ago. No sign of Ricky Smokes. They locked up at the bell, and the crowd was 100% behind Bobby. After some quick reversals, Brad rolled to the floor at 1:00 to regroup, and the crowd jeered him. In the ring, Brad hit some chops, and he took control. Bobby hit a back-body drop, some jab punches, and a bodyslam. Brad mounted the champ and hit some punches to the face. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30.

Baylor hit a running knee to the side of the head, and he paused to jaw at the crowd and was booed. He applied a sleeper and hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30. Orlando got a backslide for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Bobby hit a bulldog and was fired up. He hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall.

Baylor hit a jumping knee to the chin, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 10:30. Baylor hit a low-blow punt kick and got a nearfall. Brad backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Orlando hit an Athena-style flying stunner for a believable nearfall. He went to the top rope for his elbow drop finisher, but VSK ran out of the back and tripped Bobby, causing the DQ. Crockett was livid because VSK had just told the crowd he was leaving Wrestling Open. VSK continued to beat up Bobby.

Bobby Orlando defeated Brad Baylor via DQ to retain the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title at 12:46.

* VSK got on the mic but the crowd drowned him out. VSK reiterated that Bryce Donovan is done with Wrestling Open… but he is not. It looks like Orlando has his next challenger.

Final Thoughts: A really strong main event as we begin the ‘Bobby Orlando Era.’ Baylor has been so well-protected here; I didn’t think he was going to win the title, but I wasn’t sure how he was going to lose. Anyhow, a really strong main event takes best match of the night. Waller’s match is second and Clancy’s match was third. No, nothing was a real standout match besides the main event but the matches are quick and good action, and the storylines continue to hit all the right notes. I totally get Clancy being defensive for losing his belt because of Orlando’s accidental interference, and I get Bronson being upset at Clancy for what he’s said about Bear and Gabby. The storylines are grounded in reality. No hocus-pocus magic stuff. These are strong shows. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Monday morning.