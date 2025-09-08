WWE Raw results (9/8): Powell’s live review of appearances by AJ Lee and The Usos, AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer contract signing for Wrestlepalooza

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,685)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

Streamed live September 8, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of AJ Lee’s return on Friday’s Smackdown… Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were shown walking backstage. Lynch shoved the camera and walked past it… Tessitore was joined by Corey Graves on commentary…

Jey Uso was shown in the concourse. Jey and Jimmy Uso made their entrance through the crowd while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Tessitore and Graves checked in from their broadcast desk. Tessitore said Wade Barrett was on a well-deserved vacation. Graves said the internet told him that Barrett had been “exiled to some faraway island.”

“The Usos are now in your city,” Jey started. He spoke about how The Vision screwed up.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their entrance and stood on the stage. Breakker asked Jimmy if he was lost because it was Raw. Breakker said The Vision run Raw. The fans sang Roman Reigns’ name. Reed mentioned Reigns being in the hospital. Jimmy told him to shut his mouth about the OTC.

The Uso mocked Breakker by saying that, in the words of the Tribal Chief, he’s a dumbass. Jimmy said he and Jey would face Breakker and Reed at Wrestlepalooza. Jey said they didn’t have to wait. Reed said they could wait and that Milwaukee wouldn’t get the match.

LA Knight came out in non-wrestling attire and attacked Breakker and Reed, but he was quickly outnumbered. the Uso did a stereo suicide dive onto Breakker and Reed. Jey and Knight threw Reed inside the ring and then took turns punching him.

Knight went for his BFT finisher, but Reed shoved him toward Jey, but Knight stopped short of hitting him. Reed went for a corner splash that Knight avoided, causing Jey to take the plash. Jimmy superkicked Reed out of the ring. Knight and Jey bickered…

Tessitore announced that Raw would start at 6CT/7ET next week…

AJ Styles made his entrance for his match against El Grande Americano heading into the first break… [C]

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see the Usos together again, but the presentation of the reunion was nothing special. For that matter, neither was the announcement regarding the Raw start time, though one can only imagine they’ll be driving that home throughout the night.

Backstage, LA Knight and Adam Pearce argued. After Pearce left, Byron Saxton interviewed Knight, who said he doesn’t care about the Usos “little family reunion.” Knight said he wanted to face “one of the Brons.” He said he would face Reed or Breakker or Charles Bronson or Little Bronny or LeBron James…

El Grande Americano made his entrance. Styles dove from the ring onto Americano on the floor. The referee barked at Styles and then efen

1. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. This was the Ludwig Kaiser version of Americano. Styles got the better of Americano and set up for his finisher. A second Americano came out and stopped Styles. Americano Kaiser ran Styles into the ring steps, going into a break… [C]

The second Americano was still at ringside coming out of the break. Styles hit a Rack Bomb for a near fall. A graphic listed LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed for later in the show. Americano rallied by running up the ropes and hitting Styles with a Blockbuster on the way down.

A third Americano came out and grabbed Styles from the floor. Dragon Lee came out and took care of the third Americano. Styles hit Americano Kaiser with the Styles Clash and then pinned him…

AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano in roughly 9:00.

Powell’s POV: More of the same with the Americanos. Much like the original version, the act started fun before it became creatively repetitive. I hope they do something to freshen it up beyond having the other two Americanos interfere.

Tessitore hyped the Worlds Collide event for Friday at 9CT/10ET. It was listed as streaming on YouTube with English or Spanish commentary…

Backstage, Adam Pearce informed Iyo Sky that he had to cancel the contract signing for her Wrestlepalooza match against Stephanie Vaquer, who was unable to come to Raw. Nikki Bella showed up and asked if there were any updates on Vaquer. Pearce said he sees no reason why Vaquer won’t be able to wrestle at Wrestlepalooza.

Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up after Pearce left. Asuka told Nikki to stay away from Sky. Nikki said Asuka didn’t have to like her, but she would respect her. Asuka laughed and said she would beat the respect out of Nikki tonight. Nikki accepted. After they left, Sane tried to apologize to Sky, but Sane left after Asuka called for her…

Lyra Valkyria made her entrance for her match against Raquel Rodriguez… [C] Tessitore said AJ Lee’s return generated over 178 million social media views… An AJ Lee video aired. The broadcast team hyped her Raw return for later in the show…

2. Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez (w/Roxanne Perez). Rodriguez’s entrance was not televised. Rodriguez stood on the floor and wrenched Valkyria’s back around the ring post. Rodriguez got a two count heading into a break. [C]

There was a cool spot where Valkyria attempted a sunset bomb. Rodriguez held onto the ropes, but Valkyria pulled herself up and powered her down. Later, Valkyria went to the ropes and struggled to maintain her footing. Rodriguez grabbed Valkyria and put her down with a Tejana Bomb for the win. After the match, Graves played up Valkyria’s struggles on the ropes being related to the damage that Rodriguez did to her back…

Raquel Rodriguez beat Lyra Valkyria in 12:40.

Powell’s POV: A strong television match. Both wrestlers worked hard and this one exceeded my expectations.

Backstage, “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar told Penta they would have his back if they needed him. Penta thanked them. Adam Pearce arrived as the War Raiders were leaving. Penta spoke about wanting to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Rusev showed up and said that he crushed Sheamus, and now he will become champion. Rusev said Pearce was wasting his time with demons and clowns. Penta got in Rusev’s face. Pearce called for Penta vs. Rusev for the first time ever later in the show…

Tessitore hyped AJ Lee’s segment for after a break…

[Hour Two] [C] Backstage, AJ Styles told Dragon Lee that he would be there for him. Jimmy Uso showed up and shook hands with Styles. Jimmy spotted Jey and said he’d talk with Styles later. Jey was ready to leave the building. Jimmy told him that LA Knight needed their help in his match with Bronson Reed. Jey wasn’t interested. Jimmy said The Vision is their promo. Jey asked how helping Knight would help them with Wrestlepalooza. Jey said they needed to make them all acknowledge the two of them or smash them. Jimmy told Jey that he wasn’t sounding like himself; he was starting to talk like Roman Reigns. Jey said that maybe sounding like himself wasn’t working…

Powell’s POV: Wow, that’s an abrupt shift for the Jey character. I’m curious to see where it goes.

AJ Lee made her entrance to a big ovation. She wore the Women’s Intercontinental Title belt around her waist and skipped to the ring. Tessitore noted that Becky Lynch is the actual Women’s Intercontinental Champion. There was a loud “welcome back” chant.

Lee said for those fans who weren’t around ten years ago and wondered why their millennial parents were excited on Friday nights. Lee introduced herself as “your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler.” A loud “AJ Lee” chant broke out. Lee recalled retiring ten years earlier. She said she felt she had accomplished all of her dreams in wrestling and felt it was the end of her story.

Lee said she didn’t think there was any way she would return to the ring again wearing jean shorts that are two sizes too small. She said she went on a journey to accomplish a lot of other crazy dreams she had, and she did it.

Lee said that most importantly, she went on a mental health journey. Lee said she wasn’t happy. She needed to take care of herself and get right. She said she went to therapy. The fans cheered. “Therapy, yeah, let’s hear it for therapy,” Lee said. The fans responded with a “therapy” chant. Funny. She said she found a way to turn all of the mental chaos into her superpower. Lee said it’s a daily fight. She said that anyone who is fighting that battle should know that they are worth it.

Lee said it was one thing to see her husband in the ring with Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre, but it was another thing to see him in the ring with Becky Lynch. Lee said she wanted to like Lynch. She said Lynch is a rebel and a New York Times best-selling author. Lee responded to a fan by agreeing that she did it first. Lee said she and Lynch could have been friends, but Lynch “had to go and motorboat my husband.”

Becky Lynch’s entrance music interrupted Lee. Lynch walked out wearing wild shades. Lee waved at her from the ring. An angry Lynch spoke from the floor and complained about Lee having her title belt. Lynch told the crowd that she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time.

Lee apologized, claiming that she forgot she was wearing the title belt. She said she wore it all weekend and wore it to bed the night before. She mentioned that Lynch had a shiner under her shades. Lee wondered if she caused the shiner, and said she blacks out sometimes. Lee put the title belt on the mat and told Lynch to come get it.

Lynch told Lee to keep her hands off her title belt. She said she already had to bathe in bleach after touching Lee’s husband. Lynch asked where he was. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. Lynch asked what kind of man hides behind his wife. Funny. Lynch said she would show Lee what a proper man and champion looks like.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance. Lynch was worked up and Rollins tried to calm her down. Rollins played it cool and then barked at the fans to quiet down. Rollins told Lee they could make it easy. He told Lee to give Lynch her title back and then they could all leave “this dump of a city.”

Lee said that was a good idea, and she never thought she could just give it back. Lee said she actually had a better idea. She said Lynch could come to the ring and take her title back, and she would give her another black eye. Lee said the alternative was that she would give Lynch the title back if they agreed to a mixed tag match against her and Punk. The fans chanted for Punk again.

Rollins said he knew that Lee had been gone for ten years and didn’t understand how things work. He spoke slowly while saying he’s the World heavyweight Champion. He said Raw is his show, and the fans are his people. Rollins said he was going to enter the ring, take the title belt, and give it back to his wife. Rollins entered the ring. Lee hopped over the title belt and blocked Rollins, who got upset. Rollins told Lee that the title belt doesn’t belong to her.

CM Punk walked out without entrance music. Punk stood behind Lynch until she backed into him. Punk walked past Lynch, entered the ring, and went for a GTS, but Rollins slipped away. Rollins picked up the mic and agreed to have the mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza. Lynch wasn’t happy. Lee kissed the title belt and threw it to the floor in front of Rollins and Lynch. Punk and Lee hugged…

Powell’s POV: The honeymoon phase of AJ Lee’s return is in full effect. The live crowd loved her. Lynch did a terrific job of playing the rattled heel. This was fun. It’s great that Lee was able to use some of her promo time to send a positive message about mental health issues.

Tessitore hyped the TKO boxing event for a week from Saturday…

Penta made his entrance for his match with Rusev… [C] Tessitore hyped combo tickets for the October 31 Smackdown and November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah…

A Bayley video aired. She was serious as she spoke about how the last person she wanted to hurt was Lyra Valkyria. She laughed and said she’s hurt people in the past, but most of them deserved it. Bayley said she couldn’t expect Valkyria to forgive her when she can’t forgive herself. She started to hear from Hugger Bayley and Karen Bayley (and somehow we could hear them too). Hugger Bayley said she knew what she had to do to make it right. Bayley said she would make it right…

3. Penta vs. Rusev. Rusev’s entrance was not televised. Penta hit an early Backstabber and went for a pin, but Rusev kicked out at one. A short time later, Rusev tossed Penta onto the broadcast table. Rusev charged Penta, who moved, causing Rusev to crash into the ring steps. [C]

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller showed up at ringside. Penta took out Kingston and Waller with a flip dive. Penta set up for a suicide dive on Rusev moments later, but Rusev punched him from the floor to break it up. Back in the ring, Penta hit a Code Red. Penta went to the ropes. Woods climbed on the apron and ran into a Penta kick from the ropes. Penta dove at Rusev, who kicked him in midair before pinning him…

Rusev defeated Penta in 8:30.

Powell’s POV: There was no reason to expect a clean finish to this match. It was good to see Rusev work with a fresh opponent.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were shown backstage while Tessitore hyped Reed vs. LA Knight for later in the show… [C] The broadcast team hyped the WWE podcast lineup and Worlds Collide… Tessitore plugged the early start time for next week’s Raw…

A brief video package hyped the John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match for Wrestlepalooza…

Brock Lesnar was advertised for Friday’s Smackdown in Norfolk, Virginia…

LA Knight was warming up in his dressing room when Jimmy Uso entered the room. Jimmy wondered if what happened with Jey earlier was an accident. Knight said it was. Jimmy mentioned something about “we”, which led to Knight saying he doesn’t do the “we” thing. “If you want to help, don’t help,” Knight said. “I’m going to do this my damn self”…

Nikki Bella made her entrance for her match against Asuka…

Powell’s POV: They have flashed a logo for Wrestlepalooza being on the new ESPN app (and Netflix internationally), heading into some of the commercial breaks.

4. Asuka (w/Kairi Sane) vs. Nikki Bella. Asuka’s entrance was not televised. A graphic listed the broadcast team, including Vic Joseph, who was labeled as a reporter, and is apparently conducting interviews that air internationally during the commercial breaks. A few minutes into the match, Nikki put Asuka down with a spinebuster for a two count. Asuka rolled to the floor. Nikki went for a kick through the ropes that Asuka avoided. Asuka hid behind Sane, and then moved her out of the way and kicked Nikki. [C]

[Hour Three] Asuka avoided the Rack Attack 2.0. Both wrestlers avoided kicks, but then Asuka dropped Nikki with one that connected. Asuka followed up with a kick and then put Nikki in the Asuka Lock for the win…

Asuka defeated Nikki Bella in roughly 12:30.

Graves announced that CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match was official for WWE Wrestlepalooza…

The broadcast team listed the following matches for next week in Springfield, Massachusetts, with the early start time: CM Punk and AJ Lee meet face-to-face with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, and John Cena appears. Tessitore said Cena would appear in the area where he grew up in Western Massachusetts…

Backstage, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh spoke with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Balor congratulated Rodriguez on her win and said Perez would do the same thing when she faces Valkyria on next week’s Raw.

Dominik Mysterio showed up. Balor wondered where he’d been. Dom said he was preparing for his AAA Mega Championship match at Worlds Collide. Balor wondered if Dom was hanging out with his new best friend, El Grande Americano. Balor said nobody wants to lend a helping hand with anything unless they’re getting something in return.

Dom said Americano is trying to help “because it’s a lucha thing you guys just wouldn’t understand.” Dom said he might not have needed help had the others not been banned. Dom stormed away. Perez said maybe she should go talk to Dom. Balor said it was a good idea, while Rodriguez looked like she thought something was up…

LA Knight made his entrance for the main event… [C]

Nikki Bella was shown walking backstage. Asuka approached her and was held back by Kairi Sane. Asuka asked what happened to Nikki, and then said something about Iyo Sky. Nikki shoved Asuka, who was held back.

Rhea Ripley appeared and asked Asuka if they had a problem. “You and you,” Asuka said. Asuka claimed she is the top woman in WWE. Ripley asked if Asuka forgot that her friend Iyo Sky was going for the Women’s World Championship. Asuka said something that was hard to make out and then walked away. Sane stayed. Asuka made some noise, and Sane ran to her…

Tessitore said the Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was official for Wrestlepalooza…

5. LA Knight vs. Bronson Reed (w/Bron Breakker). Reed’s entrance was not televised. Breakker caused a distraction while Knight was at ringside. Breakker asked Knight what he was going to do. Reed grabbed Knight by the hair. Back in the ring, Reed put Knight down with a big clothesline. Back at ringside, Breakker caused another distraction, but Knight sidestepped a charging Reed and shoved him into the ring post. Knight ran Reed into the ring steps. [C]