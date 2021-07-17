Triple H and Stephanie McMahon surprise fans at Smackdown, WWE cancels a live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon surprised fans by greeting them outside of the Toyota Center prior to Friday’s WWE Smackdown event. WWE.com ran photos of the couple visiting with fans.

-WWE has cancelled the live event that was scheduled for August 8 in Gainesville, Florida at O’Connell Center. View the cancellation notice here.

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to have Triple H and Stephanie visit with fans at Friday’s show, which was the first Smackdown with fans in attendance in over 70 weeks. Meanwhile, no reason was offered for the cancellation of the Gainesville live event. As previously noted, WWE cancelled the September 17 event that was scheduled to be a live Smackdown broadcast from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. WWE has officially removed the Atlanta show from its online events page.