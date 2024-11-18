What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Intercontinental Title match set for tonight’s show

November 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE taped following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped last Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

