05/16 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out and cause main event to be changed to Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, plus Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match, Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

May 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out and cause main event to be changed to Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, plus Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match, Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville, and more (32:09)…

Click here to stream or download the May 16 WWE Raw audio review.

