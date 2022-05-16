Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out, force changes to WWE Raw plans, WWE issues statement

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s WWE Raw due to creative differences. Both wrestlers were scheduled to be in a Six Pack Challenge main event that was also scheduled to include Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at the Hell in a Cell event. After the walkout, WWE opted to go with Asuka beating Lynch to earn the title shot.

WWE issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net regarding the matter on Monday night after Raw. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

“We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”

Powell’s POV: The situation played out awkwardly on television with the match Six Pack Challenge being advertised and then replaced by the singles match. The broadcast team stated that Banks and Naomi left the building, but they did not offer further details, nor was it explained why Doudrop and ASH were removed from the match. It’s worth noting that Naomi’s husband Jimmy Uso wrestled his advertised match with Riddle on Raw. I’m sure there will be plenty more to come regarding this story in the days ahead.