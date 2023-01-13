Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE live events in Virginia and Kentucky (reports needed), Shad Gaspard, Ian Riccaboni, Yujiro Takahashi, Bruce Hart, Mason Ryan, Luke Robinson, John Kronus

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill takes place tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The show is headlined by Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship. Join me for my live review of the pay-per-view event beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET. My same night audio review of Hard To Kill will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. The show includes Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum. The show includes Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Malakai Black and Brody King. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Title, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky,

Birthdays and Notables

-Bruce Hart is 73.

-Yujiro Takahashi is 42.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 41.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 38.

-Ian Riccaboni is 36.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020 in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.