Impact Wrestling Victory Road lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Victory Road event that will be held in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin in a three-way Barbed Wire Massacre

-Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Heath vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven

-Mike Bailey vs. Delirious for the X Division Championship

-Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

-Trey Miguel vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne vs. Black Taurus in a Triple Threat Revolver for a shot at the X Division Championship

-Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (Masha Slamovich picked Max as Grace’s opponent)

Powell’s POV: The show is available tonight on the Impact Plus streaming service and via FITE TV pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. Impact will also tape television on Saturday in the same venue. We are looking for reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be held on Friday, October 7 in Albany, New York at the Albany Armory.