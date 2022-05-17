NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Earl Hebner, Dave Hebner, Alex Wright, Cash Wheeler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes The Viking Raiders vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 38 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent. C finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Earl and Dave Hebner are 73.

-Alex Wright is 47.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR is 35. He previously worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband Chris Benoit on June 22, 2007.