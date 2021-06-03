NXT UK TV preview: The updated lineup for today’s WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey.

-Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov.

-NXT UK Tag Team Champions “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Jack Starz and a partner.

-Flash Morgan Webster vs. Joseph Conners.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.