NXT UK TV preview: The updated lineup for today’s WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Rampage Brown vs. Joe Coffey.
-Noam Dar vs. Ilja Dragunov.
-NXT UK Tag Team Champions “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. Jack Starz and a partner.
-Flash Morgan Webster vs. Joseph Conners.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.
