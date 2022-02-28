WWE Raw in Columbus (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Ricky Steamboat, Norman Smiley, Lance Archer, Masato Tanaka, Ace Austin, Brock Anderson, Angel Medina, Aaron Aguilera, Rick Link, Sinister Minister, Penta El Zero Miedo, Verne Gagne, Reid Flair

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show will feature Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor for the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ Exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Columbus, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Miami, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Steamboat (Richard Blood) is 69 today.

-Rick Link is 63 today.

-WWE trainer Norman Smiley is 57 today.

-Angel Medina is 50 today.

-Masato Tanaka is 49 today.

-Lance Archer (Lance Hoyt) is 45 today.

-Aaron Aguilera is 45 today. He worked as Jesus in WWE.

-Ace Austin (Austin Highley) is 25 today.

-Brock Anderson (Brock Lunde) is 25 today.

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell turned 55 on Saturday.

-Penta El Zero Miedo turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.

-The late Reid Flair (Richard Reid Fliehr) was born on February 26, 1988. He died of a drug overdose at age 25 on March 29, 2013.