AEW President Tony Khan touts Wednesday’s debuting wrestler as “a huge signing for us”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the surprise wrestler who will debut in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. “It’s a huge signing for us,” Khan said “I have created some debate about what it means to open the ‘Forbidden Door,’ and that’s what we are going to do on this show. The fans are going to get a great night of wrestling, and I hope everyone is surprised—and comes back for the matches this sets up.”

Khan also addressed his approach to adding wrestlers to the roster. “I’m continually looking to improve the roster and bring in new stars and create fresh matchups, and that’s what you’re going to see this Wednesday,” he said. “We now have such a strong roster of wrestlers under contract that we can put fresh, exciting matches on Dynamite every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage on TNT.” Read the full interview at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Khan also indicated that the new signing plays into something planned for Friday’s AEW Rampage, which will be taped on Wednesday after Dynamite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. My guess remains Keith Lee, but I’m just taking a shot in the dark. Khan also spoke about having Bryan Danielson and Jade Cargill work together, Danielson’s current storyline with Jon Moxley, the Hangman Page vs. Lance Archer match for the AEW World Championship, and more.