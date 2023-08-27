AEW All In lineup: The card for today’s Wembley Stadium event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held today in London, England at Wembley Stadium.
-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship
-CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real World Championship”
-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Trios Titles
-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a coffin match
-Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay
-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson
-Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz in a Stadium Stampede match
-(Pre-Show) “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles
-(Pre-Show) Jack Perry vs. Hook for the FTW Title
Powell’s POV: Chris Jericho announced that his band Fozzy will perform “Judas” live at the event. All In will be available on pay-per-view television in the United States and via FITE.TV internationally. Join me for my live review of All In today beginning with the Zero Hour pre-show at 11CT/noon ET and the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host a Dot Net Triple Threat same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
