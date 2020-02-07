AEW teaming with the AHA, score Atlanta tickets in exchange for a donation

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to promote their alliance with the American Hart Association for the February 19 edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2020—All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a special collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) in Atlanta to support American Heart Month, a time the nation turns its attention to heart disease, the No. 1 killer of Americans, and the AHA rallies a call-to-action across the nation.

Starting today, National Wear Red Day, through Valentine’s Day (Feb. 7-14), those who donate $50 or more to the AHA’s Atlanta branch will receive two tickets to AEW’s nationally televised DYNAMITE show at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The proceeds will go directly to the AHA’s American Heart Month efforts including “Go Red for Women,” the signature program for educating the public on heart health and ending heart disease and strokes in women.

How to Donate: Today through Feb. 14, donations can be sent here: AHA Donation AEW Tickets

How to Receive AEW DYNAMITE Tickets: Upon donating $50 or more, fans will receive an automatic confirmation email. Please forward this confirmation email to Joan Leslie at AHA-Atlanta at: Joan.Leslie@heart.org. You will then receive information on how to pick up your AEW tickets.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of everyone in our organization, and we hope to share that value with our fans during American Heart Month, and help support the American Heart Association’s incredible and extremely important work,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer of AEW. “Atlanta is my second home, and I’m so proud to join with AHA-Atlanta to help raise funds and help everyone understand the challenge and opportunity we have to battling heart disease during American Heart Month.”

“Together we are empowering women to save the lives, and we welcome AEW fans to join in this fight with us,” said Joan Leslie, GO RED Development Director, American Heart Association.

For more information about the American Heart Association and “Go Red for Women,” please visit www.heart.org.

Powell’s POV: If you’re hoping to score the free tickets in exchange for the donation, then be sure to follow the instructions listed in the press release.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

