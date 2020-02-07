WWE SummerSlam ticket release date, still listed for WWE Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to promote the release of SummerSlam tickets.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 7, 2020 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that SummerSlam tickets will be available on Friday, March 6 at 10 AM ET. SummerSlam takes place Sunday, August 23, 2020 from TD Garden in Boston and streams live around the world on WWE Network.

Powell’s POV: The most interesting part of this news is that WWE is still listing SummerSlam for WWE Network, which is significant given that Vince McMahon spoke of a “transformative” change to the network structure during his conference call on Thursday. Meanwhile, we’ll let you know once SummerSlam pre-sale passwords become available.



