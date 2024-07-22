Bobby Lashley and MVP’s contracts with WWE reportedly expire soon

What's happening...

July 22, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE contracts of Bobby Lashley and MVP will reportedly expire soon. Fightful.com first reported that Lashley’s deal is set to expire within the next month. WrestlingObserver.com reported that MVP’s deal is also coming up and added that MVP and Lashley would like to reform The Hurt Business with fellow free agent Shelton Benjamin in AEW.

Powell’s POV: WWE owns the trademark on The Hurt Business name, so Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin would need to come up with something new if they leave the company. The 48 year-old Lashley’s last match took place on May 5 at a WWE live event.

  1. Tom July 22, 2024 @ 1:12 pm

    Soooo..The hurt company..or squad?

  2. TheGreatestOne July 22, 2024 @ 1:26 pm

    Good for all three. I hope Tony pays them stupid money and they get out of there without any serious injuries.

