NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring season finale, NXT poll results, Sable, Scott D’Amore, Shayna Baszler, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship with Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio at ringside. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The four season finale of Dark Side of the Ring is “The World According to Marty Jannetty”. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 45 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade. I couldn’t find many individual misses for the Hit List and yet I also felt bored at times.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, is 56.

-Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore is 49.

-Shayna Baszler is 43.

-Joe Gacy (Joseph Ruby) is 36.

-Rip Fowler (Jack Rea) is 33. He is better known as Zack Gibson and presumably will go by that name once his deal expires next month.