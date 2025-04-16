WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Tag Team Turmoil” episode averaged 127,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

-WWE Rivals on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins averaged 133,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on WrestleMania in the ’80s averaged 147,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 159,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 183,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 158,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. The WWE shows will not air this Sunday night to avoid running opposite WrestleMania night two. WWE LFG will return with two episodes on Sunday, April 27.