WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE LFG “Tag Team Turmoil” episode averaged 127,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.
-WWE Rivals on Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins averaged 133,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.
-WWE’s Greatest Moments on WrestleMania in the ’80s averaged 147,000 viewers and a 0.01 rating.
Powell’s POV: Ouch. The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 159,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 183,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 158,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating. The WWE shows will not air this Sunday night to avoid running opposite WrestleMania night two. WWE LFG will return with two episodes on Sunday, April 27.
Be the first to comment