WWE selling replica title belts for every MLB team

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday regarding replica MLB title belts.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Major League Baseball today announced the launch of MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts for all 30 teams ahead of Opening Day 2024.

The officially licensed MLB products feature the official colors and branding of all 30 teams.

The WWE Championship title belts are available for purchase now via MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE has a similar deal with the NFL. The listed price of the MLB belts is a whopping $549.99.