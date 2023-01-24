Nikki Bella and Brie Bella criticize WWE Raw XXX

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took to Instagram criticize Monday’s WWE Raw XXX show. Nikki questioned why the show didn’t showcase anything from the women’s evolution. She also took issue with the company not wanting to show Sasha Banks footage. “Mercedes is too over and we can’t say her name,” Nikki said regarding Mercedes Mone (f/k/a Sasha Banks). Brie indicated that the company also declined to feature footage of Saraya (f/k/a Paige). “There’s a couple of other girls and Raya… there’s a bunch of us they don’t want to show,” Brie said.

Powell’s POV: The Bella Twins did not appear at Raw XXX despite being advertised at one time. Charlotte Flair acknowledged the women’s evolution during her Raw XXX promo by saying that she evolved from a Diva to a 14-time women’s champion. Flair also mentioned the Bella Twins amongst the competitors who “helped make me the most decorated women’s athlete of all-time.” I agree with the Bellas that the company could have done more. It’s silly that they showed Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson in the great Raw video package, yet apparently wouldn’t show Sasha Banks or Paige.