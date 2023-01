CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is touting Monday’s Raw XXX show for having the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. Read the full announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: WWE touted a sellout crowd of 16,957 for Raw, which was held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. They did not list the actual gate for the event.