NXT on The CW premiere date officially announced

June 20, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The CW announced its primetime premiere dates for the fall season. NXT is listed as debuting on Tuesday, October 1. The two-hour show will continue to start at 7CT/8ET. Read CW’s full fall lineup at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: NXT will lose the overrun that it currently has on USA Network. I’ve never really understood why NXT still has an overrun, but there will be a hard out starting in October. WWE and CW struck a five-year deal back in November 2023 for NXT to air on the network.

