AEW Dynamite rating for the Dynasty fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 659,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 594,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 683,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the April 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS averaged 819,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the show that featured the CM Punk and Jack Perry “altercation” footage.