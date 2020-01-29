1/29 AEW Dynamite TV results: Barnett’s live review of Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Darby Allin and Private Party, The Young Bucks vs. Butcher and Blade, Cody vs. Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley’s appearance

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 17)

Aired live on January 29, 2020 from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center

The show will begin at the top of the hour…



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

