AEW Revolution lineup: Six matches advertised, pay-per-view pricing for Saturday’s event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.

-Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

-Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Cody vs. MJF.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara.

Powell's POV: The pay-per-view price is listed at $49.95 on DirecTV and $44.99 on B/R Live. AEW made the women's title match official since our last update.



