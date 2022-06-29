AEW Dynamite in Detroit (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Heidi Lee Morgan, Serena Deeb

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. The show is headlined by the Blood & Guts double ring cage match and also has the fallout from Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Friday’s Rampage will be taped after the live Dynamite. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Detroit. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent, and D was a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade with 32 percent of the vote in our post show poll. F finished second with 28 percent, and A finished third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Heidi Lee Morgan is 55.

-Serena Deeb is 36.