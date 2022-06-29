MLW match set for Ric Flair’s Last Match event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. has been added to the lineup for the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. Scarlett Bordeaux will be in the corner of Kross. The show will be held on July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium.

Powell’s POV: Kross and Smith had a fantastic match at the April 4, 2019 Bloodsport event. The MMA style played to both of their strengths and they came through with a real gem. The previously announced matches include Flair’s last match, Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way for the Knockouts Championship, and Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards. The event will be available via FITE TV pay-per-view along with the Starrcast weekend events.