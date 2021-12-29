MLW signs Davey Richards to a contract extension

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that Davey Richards has signed a multi-year contract extension.

Davey Richards has re-upped with Major League Wrestling, inking a multiyear contract extension.

“Davey is one of the top pure wrestlers in the sport and I’m pumped that he’s decided to plant his flag here at MLW for several years with this new deal,” said MLW owner Court Bauer. “(Davey) has upped the standards of the in-ring product and his leadership and pride as a member of the MLW locker room is invaluable. Davey is Mr. MLW and we’re damn proud he’s made MLW his home.”

A decorated wrestler, winning world championships from Japan to America, the “American Wolf” defeated Tom Lawlor, TJPW and Bobby Fish to win the 2021 Opera Cup in November.

Davey Richards will next compete January 21 in Dallas as he fights ACH at MLW Blood & Thunder.

Powell’s POV: MLW previously announced the re-signing of Alexander Hammerstone. It will be interesting to see if there are more to following in the coming weeks.