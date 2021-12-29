AEW voice Jim Ross announces he is cancer free

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross announced Wednesday that he is “cancer free.” Ross went through a long series of radiation treatments after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

Powell’s POV: This is obviously fantastic news. Ross targeted tonight for his return to AEW television and he will achieve that goal when he returns to the broadcast table for the final edition of AEW Dynamite of 2021. Congratulations to him.