What's happening...

AEW voice Jim Ross announces he is cancer free

December 29, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW play-by-play voice Jim Ross announced Wednesday that he is “cancer free.” Ross went through a long series of radiation treatments after being diagnosed with skin cancer.

Powell’s POV: This is obviously fantastic news. Ross targeted tonight for his return to AEW television and he will achieve that goal when he returns to the broadcast table for the final edition of AEW Dynamite of 2021. Congratulations to him.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Chris Johnson December 29, 2021 @ 1:28 pm

    Great post Christmas present for sure. JR is one tough SOB!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.