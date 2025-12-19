What's happening...

WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Raw taping in Grand Rapids (reports needed), Erik Watts, Delirious, Gene Okerlund

December 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be held tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Monday’s Raw will also be taped tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail..com.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Manchester, England, at Co-op Live. The one-hour show carries the Holiday Bash theme and includes a pair of Continental Classic matches. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max on Saturday afternoon at 1:30CT/2:30ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Erik Watts is 58.

-Delirious (Hunter Johnston) is 45. He is the head of the TNA creative team and previously held the same position in Ring of Honor.

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.

