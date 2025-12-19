TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines New Year’s Day show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for the Thursday, January 1 edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship

Powell’s POV: Bronson won a battle royal to earn the title shot. No matches were announced for the Christmas night edition of Impact. The show will air, but it’s likely to be a “best of” show. The remaining Impact shows that will air on AXS TV were taped December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. The show moves to AMC on January 15.

Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).