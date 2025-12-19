What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match headlines New Year’s Day show

December 19, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for the Thursday, January 1 edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Bear Bronson for the TNA World Championship

Powell’s POV: Bronson won a battle royal to earn the title shot. No matches were announced for the Christmas night edition of Impact. The show will air, but it’s likely to be a “best of” show. The remaining Impact shows that will air on AXS TV were taped December 6-7 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. The show moves to AMC on January 15.

Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.