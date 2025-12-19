JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 62): Roth’s review of wrestlers representing Vince Russo and Violent J meeting in a match for control of JCW, Caleb Konley vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 62)

Taped October 29, 2025, in Columbia, Missouri, at The Blue Note

Streamed December 18, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap of last week’s episode that focused on Vince Russo’s power struggle with Violent J, as well as highlights from the matches and angles from last week’s show… The Lunacy Intro played…

Backstage, Vince Russo mediated a meeting between Big Vito and Violent J. Vito said Violent J is a clown. J replied, “No, shit, dumbass.” Funny. J suggested they settle the feud in the ring, with J picking a wrestler and Russo picking a wrestler. If J’s wrestler wins, J runs JCW again. If Russo’s wrestler wins, J leaves JCW. Russo made it official…

The broadcast team of Joe Dombrowski and Zac Amico recapped what had just happened. Marc Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Sewacide vs. Shane Mercer vs. Mechawolf vs. James Storm in a four-way. Storm threw his beer to the ref, who almost dropped it. Mercer took on everyone and hit an overhead belly to belly on everyone other than Storm, who countered with a DDT. Storm threw Mechawolf into Sewacide, who put Mechawolf in DDT position, and then Storm hit a neckbreaker, causing Mecha to hit the DDT. Mecha rolled up Storm for a two count. Mercer hit the Moonsault & Battery on Mechawolf and went for a pin, but it was broken up by Sewacide. Storm hit The Last Call on Mercer. Mechawolf hit The Nail in the Coffin on Sewacide for the win.

Mechawolf defeated Sewacide, Shane Mercer, and James Storm in a four-way.

The announcers ran down the card.

Jerry’s Jabber: That was an ok match, with Mechawolf being the standout. Sewacide, Mercer, and Storm seem to have the same matches when they are on JCW weekly, so I would cool it a bit with them, because they are being exposed.

An ad aired for The Best of “M-Dogg” Matt Cross DVD…

Backstage, J walked into 2 Tuff Tony’s locker room, where Tony was on the floor stretching after the beating he got last week. J said he will talk to Willie Mack…

In a different room, Vito was arguing with Vince Russo when Kerry Morton walked in and claimed to be Mr. JCW. Morton said, “I piss excellence” and tried to pitch himself to be Vince Russo’s guy. Morton succeeded and was told he would become the showrunner if he won…

Marc Roberts announced a special guest commentator. “Hollyhood” Haley J and her dog Stormy.

2. “The Queen Cobra” Katrina Creed vs. “Big Al” Alice Crowley. “Hollyhood” Haley J on commentary. Even the commentators said the Haley and Al feud will never end. The match started with pushes and a lockup between Katrina and Al. Katrina hit an ugly low crossbody to a sitting Al. Al hit a Saito Suplex, followed by a normal suplex for a two. Al hit a Fisherman Buster for a near fall. Katrina hit a leg drop for a near fall of her own. Al accidentally pushed Katrina into the ref, then hit a lariat on Katrina. Al confronted Haley and ended up punching her and grabbing a chair. Haley hit Al with a Madball, then put Katrina on top of Al and woke up the ref. The ref counted to three.

Katrina Creed defeated “Big Al” Alice Crowley.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was bowling shoe ugly. Creed’s offense looked terrible, and as soon as Haley was announced for commentary, I knew where it was heading. Haley was awful on commentary.

Backstage, J visited Willie Mack and wanted him to recover from the beating…

An ad aired for JCW Lunacy at Harpo’s on December 21st and is a free taping. If you bring canned goods, you get in early and see a cage match, which is an interesting hook…

An ad aired for the Coach & Bro YouTube show with Johnathan Coachman and Vince Russo…

Backstage, Russo asked a cameraman to find Vito, who was in a basement, and said he was waiting for Jasmin St. Claire. “The Outbreak” Jacksyn Crowley and Abel Booker grabbed Vito, but he got away. Crowley put Vito’s hat on Abel…

The commentators tried to figure out who Violent J’s pick would be…

3. “The Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “FlowKane” Steven Flowe and CoKane. CoKane started against Oliver and called for Flowe to give him a bat. CoKane poured white powder on the bat and snorted it. He tried to use the bat, and the ref pulled it away. CoKane and Flowe hit a double team on Oliver, then Price entered the ring and took a Stage Dive from Flowe. Oliver held the hair of Flowe, and then Price and Oliver double-teamed him. Oliver put Flowe in a Boston Crab, but he reversed it. CoKane hit a spinning proto bomb on Price. Late in the match, CoKane hit the Coke Slame on Price for the three count…

“FloweKane” Steven Flowe and CoKane defeated “The Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price.

Jerry’s Jabber: FlowKane is a pretty good team, and they are really over, so they should get a tag title shot soon.

Backstage, Violent J said that desperate times call for desperate measures…

4. Caleb Konley (w/”The Man Servant” Jeeves, The Ring Rat) vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship. Jeeves came out to introduce Konley. Konleu flipped off the crowd and tried to leave the ring. Konley put a headlock on Mack and blew kisses to The Ring Rat. Jeeves grabbed the foot of Mack, so Konley could take advantage. Konley kept high flyer Mack down with mat wrestling. Konley hit a backhand, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Mack tried to do the Ninja Special into a Powerbomb, but Konley held to the ropes and hit a Stomp. The Ring Rat held Konley as he climbed the ropes, but Mack threw Konley off and hit a 450 Splash for the win.

Ninja Mack defeated Caleb Konley to win the JCW American Championship.

After the match, Caleb Konley pushed The Ring Rat…

Jerry’s Jabber: I need to correct something. Vince Russo did not come up with the “Ring Rat” name. She chose it herself. The match was very entertaining, if perhaps a bit too much with The Ring Rat and Jeeves.

Vito ranted backstage and threatened a referee… An ad aired for a wrestling show…

Backstage, Barnabas the Bizarre told The Outbreak to feast on Vito, and then went over the antidote, making it so he can never be infected. Vito was mad. He grabbed Barnabas and wanted his hat back. The Outbreak chased him…

5. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong (w/Jasmin St. Claire) for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Yabo started by juggling in front of Kong, who was not impressed. Ruffo and Yabo took turns doing double axe handles from the top rope, but Kong never went down. Kong hit a double clothesline, then Happy hit two huge elbow drops. Kong hit a headbutt on Yabo. Kong launched Yabo halfway across the ring. Yabo blew up a balloon and handed it to Happy, who crushed the balloon in his hand accidentally. The Brothers were setting up The Whoop Whoop Driver when The Outbreak ran in to end the match in a no-contest.

JCW Tag Team Champions “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo fought “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong to a no-contest.

After the match, Barnabas the Bizarre said The Outbreak created their own opportunity, then set up a tag title match between the two teams…

Jerry’s Jabber: The tag title match was actually interesting before The Outbreak came out. I hope they ditch the zombie gimmick soon.

Backstage, Violent J tried to recruit Matt Cross for the match, as he was in the midst of an undefeated streak in JCW. They shook hands…

The Blast From The Past was Tracy Smothers vs. Booker T at JCW Bloodymania IV at Cave in Rock, Illinois…

Kerry Morton was shown getting ready for the match…

6. Matt Cross vs. Kerry Morton. If Cross wins, Violent J becomes commissioner; if Morton wins, he becomes the showrunner, and Violent J must leave JCW. Cross went to the top rope. Morton tripped Cross, and it looked like Cross’s head and neck took the brunt of it. Ouch! Morton hit a slingshot suplex for a one count. There was a picture-in-picture shot of a seated Violent J watching TV while looking at it straight on, which is a novel concept in wrestling. Back to the match, Morton was still in control with shoulder thrusts. Violent J was shown looking worried. Morton hit a European uppercut in the corner. Late in the match, Cross hit the Cross Cutter and a Shooting Star Press and went for the pin, but he gave it up. Cross opted to lie down on the mat and pull Morton on top of him to give him the win.

Kerry Morton defeated Matt Cross, forcing Violent J to leave JCW.