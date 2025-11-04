BRCW “November Knockdown” results: Vetter’s review of Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers vs. Cezar Bononi and Noah Kekoa for the BRCW Tag Titles, Lacey Lane vs. Shayna Baszler for the vacant BRCW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling “November Knockdown”

Replay available via YouTube.com

November 1, 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida, at VIP Ballroom At CBI

This streamed live and free on their YouTube channel. Boca Raton is north of Miami along the Atlantic Ocean. Val Capone and Matt Rehwoldt provided commentary at ringside. This is a small ballroom; there are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The ceiling seems to be fairly low. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was 250-300.

* Steve Maclin couldn’t make it so he’s out of the opening match. Who will face Bull James? We saw a video from Maclin, who told Bull James he has to earn a BRCW title shot, and to do that, he needs to beat the seven-footer Ben Bishop!

1. Bull James vs. Ben Bishop. I’ve said this before… the first time I saw Bishop, at first glance, I thought it was former NXT wrestler Von Wagner; if he’s not a legit seven feet tall, he’s close. The rotund Bull James was in NXT at the time I started watching it. An intense lockup to open with neither man budging. Bishop knocked him down with a clothesline at 3:00, and he hit a splash in the corner, and he was in charge early on. Bull clotheslined Bishop over the top rope to the floor. Bishop brought a cup into the ring, threw the alcohol in Bull’s eyes, hit a Mafia Kick, and got the tainted pin. Rehwoldt noted that Bishop was never taken off his feet.

Ben Bishop defeated Bull James at 6:24.

* Video packages aired for our main event. Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers spoke backstage, but the audio isn’t coming through well on the YouTube video.

2. EJ Nduka vs. Rhys Maddox. I was always a big fan of Nduka, and I’m disappointed he didn’t stick around in AEW. Maddox is still a teen; I first saw him over the Mania weekend shows in Las Vegas, and he has been on some recent Reality of Wrestling shows from Texas. Rehwoldt noted that Maddox’s father was a referee. Maddox is much shorter and clearly with less muscle mass; he attacked and tried some punches at the bell. EJ scooped him up and appeared to be setting up for an Air Raid Crash, but Maddox escaped and rolled to the floor.

Maddox snapped EJ’s neck across the top rope. On the floor, Maddox hit a superkick and slammed EJ’s head on the top of the guardrail. EJ chokeslammed him onto the ring apron at 2:30. In the ring, Maddox hit a basement dropkick. EJ hit a Last Ride-style standing powerbomb for the pin. That went about the way it should have. I guess I just don’t know what exactly EJ is missing that he couldn’t stick around in NXT, MLW, or AEW. Is a TNA tour next?

EJ Nduka defeated Rhys Maddox at 3:50.

* Ash by Elegance came to the ring! She is the BRCW Women’s champion. She was in street clothes and carried her belt above her head. She announced she is not “medically cleared to compete.” (This should not be a surprise to anyone, as she has already relinquished the TNA Knockouts Title). She thanked the fans and the staff here. She announced that the next match will be for the vacant title. The commentators either didn’t know or pretended not to know who will be in this announced match.

3. Lacey Lane vs. Shayna Baszler for the vacant BRCW Women’s Title. Lacey, of course, was Kayden Carter; she wrestled as Lacey Lane prior to her NXT/WWE run as well. Val gushed praise for Shayna and added, “Lacey, I’m so sorry for your life.” Funny. They locked up, and Shayna easily backed her into a corner. Lacey tried an armdrag, and Shayna just flat-out blocked it. Lacey tied up Shayna’s legs, then hit a basement dropkick at 2:00 that sent Shayna to the floor. Val noted that Lacey is just 5’2″. They brawled at ringside. Shayna slammed her against the ring and was in charge. She leaned Lacey against the guardrail, set up for a chop… but gave the crowd a crotch-chop instead.

They got back into the ring, and Shayna stomped on the elbow at 4:00 and began twisting Lane’s left arm. Lacey tried some blows to the gut, and the crowd rallied for her as she hit some forearm strikes. Lacey hit a Pedigree out of the ropes and got a nearfall at 7:30. She pushed some chairs into the ring, and Rehwoldt noted that this is not a no-DQ match. However, Lacey hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Shayna onto an open chair. Rehwoldt was flummoxed that this was allowed.

Four chairs were set up in the ring, but Shayna shut them and piled them in the center of the ring. Shayna applied a sleeper in the corner, with Lacey’s feet dangling off the ground at 10:30, then Shayna dropped her to the floor. Shayna again applied the sleeper on the floor, released it, and got back into the ring. The ref began counting out Lacey, but Lane got back in. Shayna again put her in the sleeper while they were on the ropes, but Lane pushed them backwards and onto the pile of chairs in the center of the ring! Shayna hit a reverse powerslam for the pin!

Shayna Baszler defeated Lacey Lane at 12:48 to win the vacant BRCW Women’s Title.

* Shayna demanded that Ash by Elegance put the title belt on her.

4. “The Righteous” Dutch and Vincent vs. Lakay and Prince Agballah. I don’t know these two guys, but they are BIG. Lakay is the shorter of the two, but he’s thick and muscular, and he opened against Vincent. Vincent hit a senton for a nearfall. Dutch and Agballah locked up at 2:00; Agbala’s size and overall presence immediately made me think of Oba Femi. Dutch finally knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Agballah hit a Gorilla Press on Vincent, and that popped the crowd. Agballah hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 5:30.

Dutch got a hot tag and hit a double clothesline at 7:30. He hit a short-arm clothesline on Agballah, then a Boss Man Slam on Lakay for a nearfall. A guy named Tito Lincoln was at ringside, and he punched Lakay. Meanwhile in the ring, Vincent hit his assisted Sliced Bread and pinned Prince Agballah. Merely okay; the big newcomers are clearly a step slower in their offense, but they sure have size and presence.

Dutch and Vincent defeated Lakay and Prince Agballah at 9:25.

5. Kerry Morton vs. Ricky Morton in a no-DQ match. Kerry has turned out to be a really good smarmy heel you just want to see get beaten up. Unsurprisingly, Kerry rolled to the floor and started to storm to the back, clearly bothered by the “Rock N Roll!” chants aimed at his father. After lots of stalling, they finally locked up. Kerry tried a move off the ropes, but Ricky punched him. Ricky hit a knee lift. Rehwoldt noted that Ricky is 69. (I had to look it up… Kerry is only 24!)

Kerry applied a sleeper on the mat. (This is as slow as I imagined and feared; this is why Ricky should only be in tag matches at this point, if in the ring at all.) Kerry did some push-ups, just to get some cheap heat. Ricky hit some clotheslines. Kerry hit the Canadian Destroyer at 8:00 for a nearfall, but Ben Bishop appeared and pulled the ref from the ring. Bull James ran to ringside and brawled with Bishop, but Bishop chokeslammed Bull through a table at ringside. Ricky hit Bishop with a chairshot to the back, and he threatened to hit Kerry with it, but he dropped the chair when Kerry begged off. However, Kerry hit a low blow kick and pinned his dad. That was brutal.

Kerry Morton defeated Ricky Morton at 10:07.

6. Jonny Fairplay vs. Bobby Fish vs. Rey Fury vs. Alan Martinez in a four-way for the BRCW Cruiserweight Title. I’ll reiterate like others have recently, that 49-year-old Fish is now completely bald and his facial hair is white — he looks like he’s aged 15 years in the past three. I haven’t seen Rey or Martinez before. Rey wore a gold mask and shoulder pads. Martinez has the size and haircut of Tony Nese. Fairplay stumbled around on the floor, and the crowd chanted that he was drunk. Rey and Alan were alone in the ring early on and traded some quick lucha moves. (Fairplay has not set foot in the ring yet.) Rey hit a flipping senton on Fish. Fury hit a moonsault on Martinez for a nearfall at 2:30.

Fish hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Martinez hit a suplex on Fury for a nearfall at 4:30. Fish set up for a dive, but Fairplay grabbed his leg. Jonny actually got in the ring for the first time as he chop-blocked Fish. Fury got back into the ring, so Fairplay bailed. Fury suplexed Martinez. Fish hit a suplex on Fury at 8:30. This was sluggish, too. Fish hit an Exploder Suplex. Martinez hit a German Suplex on Fish for a nearfall. Martinez went to the top rope, but Fairplay struck him with a Tiki Torch. Fairplay climbed into the ring and pinned Martinez. Massive eye-roll at that.

Jonny Fairplay defeated Bobby Fish, Rey Fury, and Alan Martinez in a four-way to retain the BRCW Cruiserweight Title at 10:52.

7. “The Wild Stallions” Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers vs. Cezar Bononi and Noah Kekoa (w/Neil the Heel, Sean Maluta) for the BRCW Tag Team Titles. I’ll reiterate that Rogers was Curt Stallion in NXT, and Kekoa was Kona Reeves. (So, at one point, all four were in the NXT system). Bononi’s team all wore Jaka memorial T-shirts, which was a nice touch. Rogers and Cezar opened, and Cesar easily knocked him down. Riddle jumped on Cezar’s back and tried a sleeper, but Bononi shrugged free. Kekoa tied a leg lock around Riddle’s neck. Matt tried a stunner, but Kekoa blocked it. Riddle hit a gut-wrench suplex at 3:00. Riddle hit a flipping splash onto Kekoa.

Maluta tried to interfere, but Rogers punched him. Bononi hit a bodyslam on Rogers, and Kekoa kept Rogers grounded. Rogers hit a German Suplex on Kekoa, and they were both down at 7:00. Riddle wasn’t there for a hot tag! Rehwoldt said he was occupied with Maluta. Riddle finally got a hot tag at 9:00, and he hit an Exploder Suplex on Bononi, then one on Kekoa. He hit a senton on Bononi; he tried for one on Kekoa, but Kekoa got his knees up. Riddle hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind, hitting a twisting body block on both of them.

Bononi hit a standing powerbomb on Riddle for a nearfall. All four men fought in the ring. Riddle accidentally kicked Stallion!! Riddle flipped Bononi to the floor. Riddle went to tag out, but Stallion withdrew his hand and stepped off the apron! He shouted at Riddle, turned, and left! Kekoa hit a Samoan Drop on Riddle. The heels hit a team chokeslam on Riddle, with Kekoa scoring the pin! An okay match, and you could sense something was coming when Riddle twice accidentally struck Rogers.

Cesar Bonoi and Noah Kekoa defeated Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers to win the BRCW Tag Team Titles at 12:16.

Final Thoughts: A very uneven show and a rare event I don’t recommend viewing. I was enjoying it early on… I like Bishop; he has size and is a good heel. I like Nduka, and I liked that he won a decisive match. I was happy to see an appearance from Ash by Elegance. The women’s match was probably the best thing here, as the crowd was pleased with both surprise participants. That said, I don’t feel like the women were always on the same page about what they wanted to do in there.

But wow, the show fell off from there. Lakay and Agballah just lacked speed and rhythm in their offense. And I don’t want to ever see Ricky Morton wrestle in 2025 or in the future. But if any promoter is going to book him, please do it in a tag match so he’s not asked to be in the ring for the entirety of a 10-minute match. It’s just not pretty viewing. Kerry is talented, but there isn’t much he can do when his dad is that immobile. He’s 69! You know what to expect when you book a 69-year-old man in a singles match.

I also see no value in using Johnny Fairplay. I had never heard of him before he appeared on Survivor (yes, I watched his seasons on that show in real time), but it’s worth reiterating how long ago those seasons were. Having a title belt on a guy who spent at most 30 seconds in the ring here doesn’t help anyone. I guess I’d go with the main event for second-best, behind Lane-Baszler, but it’s certainly not a must-see match.