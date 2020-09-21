09/21 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato at Raw Underground, final hype or WWE Clash of Champions

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Retribution vs. Hurt Business, Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match, Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato at Raw Underground, final hype or WWE Clash of Champions, and more (35:41)…

Click here to stream or download the September 21 WWE Raw audio review.

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...