TNA Impact results (12/18): Powell’s review of Team TNA vs. Team NXT in a ten-man steel cage match, a 20-man battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship on the first Impact of 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,118)

Taped December 6-7, 2025, in El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum

Simulcast on December 18, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] The show opened with a recap that focused on the TNA vs. NXT feud, including Santino Marella’s issues with son-in-law Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo… The broadcast team was Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt, and the ring announcer was McKenzie Mitchell…

1. A 20-man battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship on the first Impact of 2026. TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian sat in on commentary. The entrants were Brock Anderson, CW Anderson, Moose, Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Eric Young, Jake Painter, Home Town Man, Jesse Funaki, Jake Something, John Skyler, Judas Icarus, Travis Williams, Mance Warner, Bear Bronson, Ryan Nemeth, BDE, Myron Reed, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz.

There was a commercial break early in the match. [C] AJ Francis came out and pulled Swann off the apron to eliminate him. Francis followed up by chokeslamming Swann on the apron. The final three were Eric Young, Bear Bronson, and Ryan Nemeth. Bronson eliminated Nemeth. Young immediately threw Bronson over the top rope, but he hung on. Young joined him on the apron and went for a piledriver, but Bronson backdropped him onto the apron and then Young fell to the floor…

Bear Bronson won a 20-man battle royal to earn a shot at the TNA World Championship on the January 1 Impact.

Powell’s POV: I like the idea of going with a newcomer rather than one of the regulars. That said, the outcome of the January 1 title match feels predictable, as it’s hard to imagine them dropping the Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA Title that is advertised for the January 17 Genesis pay-per-view. By the way, John Moore was originally scheduled to review this episode, but he was a late scratch. I watched the show last night. To save me some time with a podcast recording coming up, I’m going to list the basics of this show. I will be speeding through the commercial breaks, so pardon the lack of match times.

Team TNA’s Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella, and Steve Maclin delivered a backstage promo about facing Team NXT in the ten-man cage match later in the show…

The sponsored TNA injury report segment aired. Hannifan said Matt Cardona is out with a shoulder injury, Indi Hartwell is sidelined by contusions, Rich Swann is day-to-day with upper back issues caused by the AJ Francis chokeslam in the battle royal… [C]

Gia Miller interviewed battle royal winner Bear Bronson in a backstage area. Bronson said he feels validated. He pointed to the scars on his head and body and said they tell his real story. He said spilling his blood all over the world was worth it because all roads led him to being in TNA. Bronson said the most dominant free agent in pro wrestling today just kicked down the door to Frankie Kazarian’s kingdom…

Powell’s POV: The days of Titty City are behind us (thank God). Bronson was dealt a tough hand when his former tag team partner Bear Boulder got in legal trouble that led to his dismissal from AEW. Boulder didn’t catch on as a singles wrestler in AEW, but he’s done a good job of creating some buzz on the independent scene. He also helped his cause by showing here that he can deliver a quality promo.

2. TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside vs. Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore (w/Robert Stone, Victoria Crawford). The heels isolated Lee before an early break. [C] Late in the match, Brookside hit double knees on Blanchard, which sent Blanchard to ringside. Lee hit Moore with a kick and then followed up with the Warrior’s Way for the win…

TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside beat Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore.

Powell’s POV: The bubblegum pop song used for Brookside’s entrance works for her. It doesn’t work when they play the song for her and Lee when they work tag team matches. Anyway, I thought they might use this match to set up Blanchard with a title shot. Instead, they didn’t accomplish much by having ?? pin Moore.

Dani Luna, who had a bandage on her forehead, delivered a backstage promo. Luna said that if winning last week’s Dog Collar match isn’t enough to earn a Knockouts Title match, then she doesn’t know what is. “Let’s see if you survive me,” Luna said regarding Lei Ying Lee… [C]

Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside were celebrating backstage. Gia Miller showed up and asked Lee for a response to Dani Luna’s challenge. Lee said Luna is strong and rough, but she will defend the title with honor. Brookside said Luna is kind of scary. She added that Lee is Knockouts Champion for a reason. “Anytime, anywhere, bitch,” Lee said…

Powell’s POV: The company continues to showcase Lee and Brookside as the Angel Warriors even though Lee won the Knockouts Title. It makes me wonder if the plan is for Brookside to turn on Lee, and perhaps align with fellow UK native Luna.

Elijah stood in the ring and played his guitar after he was introduced.

[Hour Two] Elijah sang about when he needs a place to go, he’s told to go to El Paso. The fans sang along with the chorus. Tasha Steelz came out with Agent Zero and interrupted. They set up a podium, and eventually Steelz introduced Mustafa Ali, who complained about the fans cheering when he was lassoed and dragged out of the building. Ali asked the fans to rise, “and lower your stupid cowboy hats,” and give him a brief moment of silence. The fans booed.

Elijah interrupted the moment of silence by playing his guitar. Ali got angry and vowed to make Elijah’s life a miserable hell. Elijah called for a fight and started to hand off his guitar and equipment to a man who had his hoodie pulled up over his hat. There was a second man dressed the same way.

In a not-so-shocking development, the hooded men turned out to be “The Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler. They attacked Elijah, who got the better of them. Elijah went to the stage. Steelz barked at him until he picked her up and set her down. Ali slammed a guitar over the back of Elijah. The Order 4 faction members all stood over Elijah…

Powell’s POV: No one taught Elijah not to trust men with their hoodies pulled over hats? What the hell do they teach people at the WWE Performance Center?!?

A video aired with Indi Hartwell conceding that Dani Luna beat her in last week’s Dog Collar match. She said she doesn’t stay down, and one day the fans will call her Knockouts Champion… [C]

The broadcast team recapped X Division Champion Leon Slater teaming with Je’Von Evans in a losing effort against World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Actor Jon Bernthal was also shown in the SNME crowd, and Hannifan spoke about his time on AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Moose delivered a seated promo in a backstage area. He spoke about how close he was to winning the battle royal. Moose spoke about invoking his rematch clause for a shot at the X Division Title. Cedric Alexander interrupted Moose and said that he’s next in line for a shot at the X Division Title.

Powell’s POV: So they’re going with a three-way match so they can take the easy way out by not having Leon Slater or Moose take the pin? I hope I’m wrong.

Frankie Kazarian spoke to an Elvis Presley mural, then delivered a promo about keeping the TNA World Championship for as long as he chooses…

The old WWF-style steel cage (it’s black rather than blue) lowered around the ring. Hannifan read through the rules of the match that were also shown on the screen. It’s similar to WarGames in that two men will start, and then one man will enter the cage every minute. The finish can’t happen until everyone is in the cage, and once they are, the match can only end via pinfall or submission…

Brooks Jensen made his entrance for Team NXT. Mike Santana drove a lowrider for his entrance and was the first man out for Team TNA… [C]

3. “Team TNA” Mike Santana, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella, and Steve Maclin vs. “Team NXT” Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont in a steel cage match. Santana started for Team TNA, and Jensen started the match for Team NXT.

The second man for Team NXT was Lexis King. Rehwoldt said the advantage won by Team NXT was coming into play. King used his cane as a weapon on Santana.

The second man for Team TNA was Steve Maclin, who wore face paint (it reminded me of face paint that Tama Tonga has worn).

The third man for Team NXT was Tyson Dupont.

The third man for Team TNA was Matt Hardy. Tyson Igwe ran out and attacked Matt as he was walking up the ring steps. Igwe slammed Matt’s head into the side of the steps repeatedly.

The fourth man for Team NXT was Tyriek Igwe. He had already entered the cage when he was announced as the fourth man for his team. Matt was still down on the floor.

The fourth man for Team TNA was Jeff Hardy. Jeff checked on his brother, who was still lying on the floor. Jeff entered the ring, and Hannifan said it was his first cage match of any kind in seven years.

The fifth and final man for Team NXT was TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch made their entrance. Dutch put Matt Hardy over his shoulders and then headed to the back with him and Vincent.

The fifth and final man for Team TNA was Santino Marella. McKenzie Mitchell announced that the match was officially underway now that all of the entrants had come out (even though Matt never entered the cage). [C]

Team NXT was dominant coming out of the break. They climbed the cage and played to the crowd for heat. Once they dropped down, Team TNA was on their feet and traded punches with them. The teams continued to brawl heading into the final break [C]

There was a good sequence with Stacks slamming Maclin to the mat. Jeff hit a Twist of Fate on Stacks. King superkicked Jeff. Santana hit a Rolling Buck 350, but Dupont hit him with a standing splash and went for the pin, but Santino broke it up. Santino hit Stunners on Dupont and Jensen. Stacks dropped Santino with an elbow. Maclin performed an Olympic Slam on Stacks.

Maclin hung Stacks in a tree of woe via the cage and then speared him. Maclin covered Stacks for a two count. A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Maclin climbed to the top of the cage. Jensen followed, and then he and Stacks set up for a suplex from halfway up the cage, but Santino and Santana climbed underneath them, and it led to a tower of doom spot with Maclin taking a suplex from the top of the cage.

Santino put Jensen down with a hip toss and then hit him with the Cobra. Santana blasted Jensen with Spin the Block and then pinned him.

“Team TNA” Mike Santana, Matt Hardy (never entered), Jeff Hardy, Santino Marella, and Steve Maclin defeated “Team NXT” Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Brooks Jensen, Lexis King, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont in a steel cage match.

The TNA team celebrated while everyone from Team NXT, other than Stacks, exited the cage. Santino turned his attention to his son-in-law-to-be. Arianna Grace came out, entered the cage, and locked the door behind her. Grace hugged her father, Santino, and then kicked him in the balls. Stacks mounted Santino and threw punches at him.

Santana had a rare, uncool moment where he tried to pull the lock cage door open and then seemed clueless when it came to how he could possibly get inside the cage. Maclin returned and climbed up one side of the cage while Stacks exited over the other side.

Maclin asked Grace what she was doing, pointing out that Santino is her father. Grace barked back at him and exited the ring. Grace exited the ring and brought up Santana having a daughter. She said she hoped that Santana was nothing like Santino, but she said he probably is a deadbeat, too. Grace went to the stage. Stacks was on the other side of the cage and had to race to the stage to kiss her, and then the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: Sure, there was a lot of punching and kicking, but it can’t be easy to perform all those spots with nine people inside the single caged ring. With that in mind, they pulled it off nicely. Normally, it would be too soon for the heel team to lose, but TNA has taken a lot of losses to NXT since their working arrangement started, and some of the heat went back to a couple of NXT heels with the post-match angle. I’ve been a fan of Grace’s work as the obliviously obnoxious heel, and I’m anxious to see if she can play a more straightforward heel just as well. It’s also the biggest opportunity that Stacks has had since the D’Angelo Family broke up.

Overall, I enjoyed this episode and the fun variety of having a battle royal to open, a cage match to close, and a good angle at the end. I will have a lot more to say about the show during my weekly Impact audio review available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).