NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day, Psicosis II, Super Calo, Max Muscle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler for the return to USA Network after the show was bumped to Syfy for two weeks due to Winter Olympics coverage. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day finished with a majority reader vote of a A grade with 49 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Psicosis II (Juan Ebodio Gonzalez) is 55.

-Super Calo (Rafael Garcia) is 51.

-The late Max Muscle (John Czawlytko) was born on February 22, 1963. He died at age 56 on June 27, 2019.