02/21 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, Edge issues a WrestleMania challenge, The Miz reveals his WrestleMania tag team partner, Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH

February 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, Edge issues a WrestleMania challenge, The Miz reveals his WrestleMania tag team partner, Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH, and more (34:59)…

Click here to stream or download the February 21 WWE Raw audio review.

