NXT Great American Bash poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash event received a majority B grade from 54 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-70 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Title finished a distant second with 9 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade while John Moore gave it a B+ in Pro Wrestling Boom audio review of the Great American Bash. We both agreed with the voters when it came to the best of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.