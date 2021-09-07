NXT on USA Network, NXT poll results, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, George South, Molly Holly, Colin Delaney

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT was taped in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes MSK vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the NXT Tag Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 53 percent in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent, and A finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-George South is 59.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) is 44.

-Colin Delaney is 35.