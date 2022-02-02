Dot Net Awards: 2021 Best Broadcaster

Categories2021 Awards AWARDS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2021 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Broadcaster. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting. We will be unveiling the rest of the awards today, Thursday, and Friday.

1. Pat McAfee (26 percent)

2. Excalibur (18 percent)

3. Jim Ross (13 percent)

4. Tony Schiavone (8 percent)

5. Taz (5 percent)

Others (30 percent)

Jason Powell’s Thoughts: Is Pat McAfee the top color commentator in the game? That’s debatable. But he is clearly the best at displaying what comes across as genuine enthusiasm for the product he is covering. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s hard to imagine that one of the networks won’t want the former punter to be part of an NFL broadcast team or pre-show panel one of these years. It’s nice to see Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone continuing to get love from our voters after all these years. For what it’s worth, my top five would include Corey Graves and the criminally underrated Ian Riccaboni. I look forward to seeing if Tom Hannifan’s early work in Impact Wrestling holds up and leads to him cracking the top five in our 2022 Awards.